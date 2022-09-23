Organ transplant centre at Gandhi in 6 months: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The State organ transplant centre coming up at Gandhi Hospital is expected to be operational in another six months, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday while reviewing new initiatives at the hospital. The state-of-the-art centre will provide multiple organ transplant surgeries including heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and tissues under one-roof to poor patients.

In three to four months, a Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre with a capacity of 200-beds at Gandhi Hospital campus will be ready to provide services to pregnant women.

“For the MCH centres, we are also procuring 50 high-end ultrasound machines that will improve testing facilities. In the last three to four months, the new MRI at Gandhi Hospital has conducted 1400 free scans, which would have cost nearly one crore in private hospitals. A total of 504 cardiac procedures have been conducted at the Cath lab in Gandhi Hospital,” Minister added.