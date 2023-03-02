Allu Arjun is first South Indian star to have 20 million Instagram followers

2 March 23

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, who has a huge fan base, is now trending on social media. The actor is well-known for his distinctive style, dancing prowess, and acting talent, and has been in a number of blockbuster films. He has a considerable fan-following outside of India as well, showing that his fame is international.

The ‘Pushpa 2’ sensation recently passed the 20-million follower threshold on Instagram, marking a new achievement. The fact that he has 20 million users following him on Instagram shows how well-liked and influential he is on social media.

He has become the first actor from South India to reach this milestone with this exceptional accomplishment.

Instagram has come to be a symbol of social status for celebrities and influencers. They make sure to update their day-to-day activities to stay in touch with their fans. Arjun, too, has been active, posting information about his movies and personal life as well as communicating with his followers.

His stardom and the devotion of his admirers are evidenced by his popularity on social media. It demonstrates that his followers are really involved and eager to find out about his most recent projects and updates.