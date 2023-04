Soujanya Bhagavathula wins Oscar-winning lyricist Chandra Bose’s pen on aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Music takes centre stage as aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ delivers another unforgettable episode. As a special guest, Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandra Bose joined the Top 9 contestants and the audience in celebrating the power of music.

The episode was a true showcase of the talent and passion of the contestants as they performed some of the most iconic Telugu songs of all time. But Soujanya Bhagavathula ultimately stole the show with her powerful rendition of ‘Pedave Palikina Maatallone’ from the film ‘Nani’. She was awarded the ultimate prize for her incredible performance – the pen Chandra Bose used to write the lyrics for his Academy Award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Reflecting on the experience, Soujanya expressed her gratitude to the judges and fellow contestants, saying, “I am so honoured and grateful to receive this pen from Chandra Bose, sir. It is a dream come true, and I am excited to continue pursuing my passion for music and make the most of this incredible opportunity.”

Chandra Bose, who has been a guiding light for the Telugu music industry for decades, also shared his thoughts on the episode. “I am thrilled to be a part of aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ and to see an amazing talent that the Telugu music industry has to offer. Soujanya’s performance was outstanding, and I am confident she will continue to create magic through her music.”

