Allu Arjun makes it to Powerlist

By | Published: 2:40 pm

Actor Allu Arjun has made it to the list of 25 young dynamic individuals who made a mark in 2020. The #GQPowerlist includes innovators who have been selected from a diverse variety of fields from finance to sport to social activism and entertainment.

Arjun has successfully bridged the linguistic divide in the south Indian States with his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a roaring commercial success. While Arjun, who comes from a celebrated film clan, has been on the scene for nearly two decades, the actor hasn’t shied away from experimenting with a spectrum of genres (Varudu, Vedam) through his illustrious career.

Among the other actors who made to the list is Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma who run their production house Clean Slate Filmz that has produced films NH10, Phillauri, Bulbul and the series Paatal Lok.

Anushka Sharma started her career in the entertainment industry as a model, attained stardom as an actor and founded a disruptive production company with her brother. Now she juggles motherhood, a full-fledged production house and a thriving acting career at the same time.