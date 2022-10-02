Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi launch book on Allu Ramalingaiah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:08 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Allu Arjun is very popular amongst his fans for sharing a very tight knitted bond with his family. Time and again, the actor has proved himself to be a dedicated member of his house by making sure all the special days of his close ones are celebrated well. Yesterday, it was the 100th anniversary of Allu Arjun’s grandfather Ramalingaiah and to commemorate that, he along with Chiranjeevi inaugurated Allu Studios. Now, they have launched a book of Allu Ramalingaiah on his centenary birthday.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself along with his close relatives. In the caption, he wrote, “Book Launch of my Grand Father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday . I would like to thank shri venkaiah naidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluARG100 (sic).”

Also Read Chiranjeevi inaugurates Allu Studios; details inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun has always made sure that he gives his hundred percent when it comes to family time. Recently, he visited Amritsar with his family to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. The actor visited the Golden Temple and the Attari border and spent time with the BSF Jawans.

On the work front, while Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for his next, the makers of ‘Pushpa’ recently shared the progress on the second part as they had started working on the film with a Pooja ceremony that they organised in the presence of the team members.