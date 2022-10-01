Chiranjeevi inaugurates Allu Studios; details inside

By Shweta Watson Published: Updated On - 06:33 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: The launch of Allu Studios, in memory of late actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, took place on his 100 years birth anniversary on October 1 in a grand manner. The chief guest of the event was Megastar Chiranjeevi, who inaugurated the luxury studio in Kokapet along with his wife Surekha.

Chiranjeevi lauded the efforts of Allu Ramalingaiah in bringing recognition to Telugu cinema.

Several members of the Allu family, including Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy and their children Arha and Ayaan, Allu Sirish, Allu Bobby, Allu Aravind and wife Allu Nirmala were present. Also joining them was actor Naga Babu. All of them were dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and took part in the centenary celebrations at the studio later on.

“Launch of ALLU STUDIOS on The Centenary year of my grand father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives. We will always miss him. #ARG100 (sic),” Allu Arjun tweeted on Saturday along with a picture of everyone posing next to Allu Ramalingaiah’s statue.

The ‘Pushpa’ star also thanked Chiranjeevi for gracing the occasion and posted a picture with him. “Thanks to our beloved Chiranjeevi garu for gracing the occasion and inaugurating ALLU STUDIOS. @KChiruTweets #ARG100 (sic),” he wrote.

As per reports, the shoot of ‘Pushpa – The Rule’ is set to be the first movie that will be shot at Allu Studios. An insider earlier informed us, “Allu Arjun will start shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ in the mid of October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been taking classes and has been preparing for ‘Pushpa 2’.”