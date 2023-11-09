Allu Arjun to grace pre-release event of ‘Mangalavaram’

The pre-release event of the movie is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on November 11.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Horror comedy movie ‘Mangalavaram’ is all set to hit silver screens on November 17. Helmed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features Payal Rajput, Divya Pillai, Nanditha Swetha, Azmal, and Krishna Chaitanya, among others in the pivotal roles.

According to the makers of the movie, Allu Arjun is all set to grace the event as chief guest at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad.

‘Mangalavaram’ is produced by Swathi Gunupati and Suresh Varma M under banner Mudra Media Works.