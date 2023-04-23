Alwal: Young woman dies by suicide

The woman residing at Ambedkar Nagar in Alwal was depressed over financial and health issues, as per the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:13 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: A young woman, who was reportedly upset over her family’s financial situation and her health, has died by suicide at Alwal on Saturday night. The woman died by self-immolation.

The victim, G.Padma (28), a private employee, was staying with her family in a rented house at Ambedkar Nagar in Alwal.

Police said that Padma was upset that her earnings were not sufficient to meet expenses, apart from facing certain health issues. As a result, the family was going through a tough phase financially and striving hard to make the ends meet.

For the last few days, she was spending most of the time alone. She died by pouring kerosene on herself and self-immolating, the police said.

The Alwal police are investigating.