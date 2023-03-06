| Hyderabad Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 48 Hours From 6 Am On Thursday

Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 48-hours in parts of the city and over 2.5 lakh taps will go dry from 6 am on Thursday, March 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 48-hours in parts of the city and over 2.5 lakh taps will go dry from 6 am on Thursday, March 9. Earlier, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) had proposed to shutdown supply on Wednesday, March 8 to facilitate the works related to the railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally but it has been postponed for a day due to Holi.

The Managing Director, HMWS&SB, Dana Kishore on Monday instructed officials to complete the works by 6 am on March 11 . The affected areas include Alwal, Jagadgirigutta, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, Chintal, Shapur, Dammaiguda, Gajularamaram, Keesara, Suraram and Nagaram.

Water supply will also be disrupted in Bollaram, Kompally Gundlapochampally, and parts of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Kapra Municipality.

Meanwhile, the water supply will be partially affected in Erragadda, Borabanda, Kondapur, Yousufguda, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Lingampally , Ameerpet, Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally and Yellareddyguda.