Teenage boy ends life in Hyderabad

Apparently upset over being chided by the parents, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over his parents allegedly rebuking him for not studying well and instead spending time with a girl from the neighbourhood, a teenage boy died by suicide, in his house in Alwal on Friday night.

The 17-year-old intermediate second year student was reportedly seen with his mobile phone all the time and was spending time with the girl. His parents had warned him several times and on Friday too, after spotting him in a similar manner, they scolded him. Apparently upset over being chided by the parents, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

The Alwal police booked a case and took up investigation.