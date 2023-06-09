Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif’s spellbinding motion poster for ‘Mohabbat’ is out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Melody King Amaal Mallik, who has delivered some of the most loved songs that remain chat busters over the years, is here again to spread the feeling of love with his upcoming single ‘Mohabbat’.

The composer-singer has released a stunning motion poster of ‘Mohabbat’, and it’s screaming love. The poster not only showcases visuals but also hints at the chemistry between Amaal Mallik and the beautiful Aamna Sharif, who plays the female lead in the song.

The poster transports viewers to a dreamy ambience, reminiscent of the iconic romantic films that have left a mark on Hindi film fans. Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif’s on-screen presence reminds us of the legendary pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

When asked about working with Aamna Sharif and the romantic song Amaal Mallik shared, “Aamna is an incredibly talented artiste, and her charisma on-screen is undeniable. Our chemistry in the song is something special, and we wanted to recreate that timeless magic that audiences adore. This motion poster sets the stage for a romantic journey that we hope will tug at the heartstrings of listeners.”

Anticipation continues to build upon the release of the motion poster, and the song will also drop soon.