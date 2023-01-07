Amala Akkineni launches Ambrosia Clinic’s new logo

Hyderabad: Ambrosia Clinic, a premier aesthetic treatments establishment in Banjara Hills, with a legacy of more than two decades is a complete centre of aesthetic medicine, dermatology, and aesthetic surgery. Ambrosia is undergoing a brand re-launch to reaffirm its commitment to holistic aesthetics, while taking special care of Indian sentiments of beauty via inclusive treatment modalities.

On the occasion of its re-launch on Firday, Ambrosia’s new logo was launched by chief guest, Amala Akkineni, actor and animal welfare activist, along with honourable guest Dr. Rajat Kumar, IAS, at Le Meridien Hotel, Gachibowli. Dr. Priti Shukla, director and chief plastic surgeon of Ambrosia Clinic, who was present at the event, specialises in aesthetic surgery of the face and body.

Ambrosia combines the best of all available medical, surgical and aesthetic technology under one roof with a wide variety of safe options, and experts to assess and advise you to reach the perfect plan.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Priti Shukla said, “It has been a journey of more than two decades of transforming lives for Ambrosia. We have always believed in clinical quality and safety above all else while delivering demonstrated results. This has helped us amass considerable goodwill from our patrons and well-wishers. We are now undergoing a transformation ourselves and updating our brand identity to reinforce our commitment to our patrons.”

Dr. Abhimanyu Acharya, Padmaja, Manthabala, Dr. Haritha Reddy, Dr. Sonia, Sunitha, Dr. Chandan and others participated.