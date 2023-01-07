Hyderabad: Organisations raise awareness against use of Chinese manja

The ban on Chinese manja was declared in January 2016, under Section 5 of Environment Protection Act, 1986. Any person found violating the rules is liable for imprisonment up to 5 years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) team has found more than 500 birds that were injured due to Chinese manja getting entangled across the city, since 2017.

However, the nylon and glass-coated threads continue to be sold across the city, says the GHSPCA, who has now come together with the Animal Rescue organisation to raise awareness against the use of such manjas.

According to the organisation, mostly kite flyers use the manja or glass coated thread in the city. In this process, a large portion of thread lies entangled on trees which prove fatal for birds and animals.

“We have been doing rounds all over the city looking for birds injured or stuck in a kite manja. We will be doing this till the end of the festival week. It takes weeks for birds to recover from a glass injury and it affects their ability to fly,” said Soudharm Bhandari of the GHSPCA.

Over 65 birds were rescued last year and among them, 50 per cent died during treatment. In the year 2017, 106 birds were rescued while 156 were rescued in 2018, 57 in 2019, 46 in 2020, 56 in 2021, 67 in 2022, and 12 till this January 7.

Meanwhile, the city-based Vishva’s Pet Clinic has come forward this year in conducting free surgery and treating rescued birds.

For emergency situations, people can contact Ph: 8886743881/ 9949602074, Bhandari added.