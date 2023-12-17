Amazon clinches inaugural Keystone Corporate Cup

In the four team league, Amazon recorded wins over othwr three teams – Infosys, Uber and Synchrony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Medal winners of the Keystone Corporate Cup in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Amazon remained unbeaten to clinch the inaugural Keystone Corporate Cup in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the four team league, Amazon recorded wins over other three teams – Infosys, Uber and Synchrony. Uber, with two wins, settled for second place while Infosys took third place with a lone win.

Results: Amazon 76 (Peter 30 Anurag Singh 24 Bala Showry 16) bt Infosys 73 (Venkat 13 Bhaskar 20 Rohit 15, Rohan 13); Amazon 75 (Bala Showry 16, Peter 18) bt Uber 50 (Sagar 20, Feroz 14); Infosys 97 (Bhaskar 12, Rahul 23, Krishna 15) bt Synchrony 37 (Jyothin 15); Uber 61 (Sagar 25, Feroz 18) bt Infosys 52 (Rahul 19); Amazon 93 (Peter 19 Mahamood 14 Emmanuel 13 Khushal 12 Anurag Singh 11) bt Synchrony 30 (Shiva 11).