Settu bags twin titles at GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship

In the singles final, Settu defeated Dr S Patnaik 7-5,7-5 to seal the title. In the doubles final, Settu and his partner ND Vijay Anand cruised past the pair of Vijay Varma and Eshwar Sai 6-2,6-3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Kannan Settu bagged twin titles emerging champion in 35 age category men’s singles and doubles events of the GVK AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship at LB stadium, Fateh Maidan Tennis Complex, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the singles final, Settu defeated Dr S Patnaik 7-5,7-5 to seal the title. In the doubles final, Settu and his partner ND Vijay Anand cruised past the pair of Vijay Varma and Eshwar Sai 6-2,6-3.

Also Read Shabbir Ali, Amalraj remember late footballer Balaram

In other singles clashes, M Armugam defeated Mani Kandan 6-4,6-4 to win the 45 age category title. Lagadparti Sridhar beat V Srinivas Reddy 6-3,3-6, 13-11 to emerge winners of the 55 age category final.

Results: Finals: Singles: 35 : Kannan Settu bt Dr S Patnaik 7-5,7-5; 45 : M Armugam bt Mani Kandan 6-4,6-4; 55 : Lagadparti Sridhar bt V Srinivas Reddy 6-3,3-6,13-11; Doubles: 35 :Kannan Settu/ND Vijay Anand bt Vijay Varma/Eshwar Sai 6-2,6-3; 45 : Manikandan/Ramesh bt MVLN Raju/Sanjay Dharba 6-4,6-2; 55 : V Srinivas Reddy/Shankar Reddy bt Joji Reddy/Chinni Sudhakar 6-4,6-4; 65 : S Settu/GV Sanyasi Raju bt Dhananyallu/S Manmadha Rao 6-3, 6-4.