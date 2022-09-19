Ambarish shines in CCOB CA victory at Monsoon Premier League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: B Ambarish scored 71 while Abhinav Kumar, G Sravan, Varshik G scalped three wickets each as City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) defeated SKN Cricket Academy by three wickets to lift the 3rd Monsoon Premier League Junior Cricket Championship held at the SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Jaidev Goud (54) and Abhishek (72) hit half-centuries to guide SKN Cricket Academy to 168/9 in 30 overs. In return, CCOB chased the target with the help of Ambarish fifty in 29.5 overs. SKN Cricket Academy’s Charan four wicket haul went in vain.

Brief Scores:

SKN CA: 168/9 in 30 overs (Abhishek 72, Jaidev Goud 54; Abhinav Kumar 3/14, G Sravan 3/22; Varshik G 3/18) lost to CCOB Cricket Association: 169/7 in 29.5 overs (Ambarish B 71, Abhinav Kumar 42, Ashwin Sooraj 37 no; Charan 4/26).

Awards:

Man-of-the-Match (Final): Ambarish B;

Most Valuable Player: Ashwin Sooraj;

Player-of-the- Tournament: Abhinav Kumar;

Best Batsman: Rahul Reddy;

Best Bowler: Varshik G;

Best Fielder: Bharath Kumar;

Best All-rounder: Adarsh Deshmukh;

Game-Changer-Award: G Sravan;

The-Spirit-of-Cricket Award: Ahmed Hussain;

Emerging Player: Ameer Shaikh.