Amberpet, a bustling space for trade, education

The constituency consists of voters who are mostly migrants from other States and merchants.

By C. Romeo Published Date - 11:14 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

BRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh has advantage with active reach-out programmes.

Hyderabad: Once a suburb, Amberpet over the decades has metamorphosed into a bustling place replete with trade and educational institutions apart from residential growth.

Carved out of Himayathnagar Assembly constituency before the 2009 elections as per the Delimitation Act of 2002, Amberpet Assembly constituency predominantly comprises middle class colonies and basthis.

Also Read 2.94 lakh eligible to vote in Musheerabad

The neighbourhood areas include Nallakunta, Vidyanagar, Amberpet, Tilak Nagar, Bagh Amberpet, Golnaka, Nehru Nagar, Kacheguda, Nimboliadda, Shivam Road, Bagh Lingampally and Barkatpura among others.

The constituency consists of voters who are mostly migrants from other States and merchants. It has several commercial complexes, educational institutions and residences of prominent political leaders and senior bureaucrats and police officers.

The Civil Police Lines Special Armed Reserve (CPL-SAR) is also located here. It is one of 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district and part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP senior leader and union Tourism Minister G.Kishan Reddy had represented the seat before Kaleru Venkatesh of BRS wrested it from him. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Kishan Reddy won the Amberpet seat defeating TRS candidate A Sudhakar Reddy by a margin of 62,598 votes, while AIMIM candidate Naliganti Sharath Babu was the third runner-up with 17,536 votes.

In the 2018 elections, Kaleru Venkatesh won the seat with a margin of 1,016 votes against Kishan Reddy. Fielded by the BRS again, Kaleru Venkatesh has hit the campaign mode early and registered an advantage with his active reach out in the constituency.

The goodwill that the BRS enjoys and the phenomenal growth of Hyderabad in last decade ensured by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao have been adding to his campaign.