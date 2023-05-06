Amid bad weather, Kedarnath Yatra registration suspended till May 8

Kedarnath Dham Yatra route was closed for movement on May 4 after a fragment of the glacier broke at Bhairon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: The registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra is suspended until May 8 due to bad weather conditions and snowfall in Kedarnath. Earlier, Kedarnath was given an orange alert due to the heavy snowfall, and officials halted the yatra on May 3 and resumed it on May 4 after the conditions got normal.

The Uttarakhand tourist department stated in their official statement that the registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be banned till May 8 because there is the possibility of bad weather in Kedarnath for the next three days. It also said that around 1.28 lakh devotees registered for the yatra on May 10 and 1.23 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath Dham on May 4.

The Kedarnath Dham Yatra route was closed for movement on May 4 after a fragment of the glacier broke at Bhairon at 2:25 p.m. However, the officials of DDMA, SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, and YMF cleared the route immediately for devotees traveling on foot. The travel route for horses and mules has not been opened yet as the work of removing snow is going on.