Amit Shah to visit Telangana on April 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana on April 25 to campaign for the party Lok Sabha candidates.

Disclosing this to the media on Saturday, BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy said Shah’s schedule would soon be announced.

“From April 25, there will be continuous rallies and meetings in the State. Our central leaders will visit the State on a regular basis and campaign for the party candidates,” he said.

Stating that the party was getting good response from the people of the State, he said the party leadership had decided to organise street corner meetings instead of public meetings.