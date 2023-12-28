Amit Shah expressed anger over Bandi, Eatala cold war

Published Date - 10:01 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing displeasure over the continuing differences between the party senior State leaders, asked them to snuff out internal strife and work together for the upcoming general elections.

Shah, who held a separate meeting with senior party leaders on Thursday, reportedly told the leaders that their differences cost the party heavily during the assembly elections and that the party was not ready to tolerate their behaviour as it was expecting to do well in the upcoming parliament elections. “Party has set a target of over 400 seats. We need to work unitedly to achieve our goal,”he said.

He reportedly expressed anger over the ongoing spat between Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and former MLA Eatala Rajender. “Working against the interest of the party will not be tolerated. You better change your attitude and work unitedly for the victory of the party,”he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Amit Shah was in favour of renominating G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind from their respective constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shah also inquired about the Lok Sabha ticket aspirants strength and chances of winning. The BJP is planning to win over 10 seats this time in Telangana.

It is learnt that the party has differed the selection of State BJP legislative party leader.