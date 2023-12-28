Eyeing LS polls, Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Telangana on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:54 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a BJP state-level meeting on Thursday and chalk out a roadmap to the party’s Telangana unit leaders and cadre for the general elections to be held in a few months.

This is Shah’s first visit to the state after the recently concluded Assembly polls which gave “disappointing” results to the saffron party though it could improve its tally in terms of votes and seats.

The BJP which emerged as a principal challenger to the BRS at one point of time after winning a couple of by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, before the November 30 Assembly elections, finally ended up doubling its vote share to nearly 14 per cent besides improving its tally to eight seats in the 119-member House.

“Amit Shah will visit the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple (near the historic Charminar). Afterwards, he will address the gathering of party leaders from across the state. Basically the meeting will delve into the party’s performance in the Assembly polls and also chalk out the roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” BJP sources said.

The issue of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) leader may come up in the meeting.

The party will hold discussions on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, a resolve and guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the dreams of the common man, according to sources.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, recently exuded confidence that the saffron party will get seats in double digits in the Lok Sabha polls. In the last elections in 2019, it got four seats with 19 per cent vote share in Telangana.

Besides Shah, the meeting on Thursday will be attended by the party’s mandal presidents to national leaders such as BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Sunil Bansal.

BJP sources said the meeting will come out with a plan of action for the next 90 days in order to be fully prepared for the elections.

Reddy had said though the party did not get expected results in the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, the number of seats have increased and the vote share doubled.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP got 6.8 per cent vote share and won just one seat. However, just after 100 days, in the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won four seats with 19 per cent vote share, Reddy had said.