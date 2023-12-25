Amit Shah to attend BJP meet on Dec 28 in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to participate in a State party leaders' assembly scheduled for December 28 in Rangareddy district, a pivotal step in their preparatory strategy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: As part of the BJP‘s plan to prepare its functionaries for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a State party leaders meeting on December 28 in Rangareddy district.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Monday, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy said Shah would be interacting with party mandal presidents and State level leaders in Kongarakalan of Rangareddy district. Shah would be giving tips about organising outreach programmes to take the Central schemes to the people of the State, he said.

“The party is enforcing several organisational measures to improve its tally in the State this time,”he said.

Sources in the party said Amit Shah would also be meeting party MLAs and discuss the selection of BJP Legislative Party leader. BJP is the only party in the State assembly which has so far not selected its Legislative Party leader. The BJP has eight MLAs in the State Assembly.