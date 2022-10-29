Amit Shah’s speech at Munugode points at BJP role in covert operation, says Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:23 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(File Photo) Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the conspiracy to buy TRS MLAs had begun when union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Munugode

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the conspiracy to buy TRS MLAs had begun when union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Munugode on August 21.

Campaigning at Munugode, the Minister said Amit Shah had said that the TRS government would be toppled in four months. Stating that the BJP’s effort to buy four TRS MLAs was a conspiracy that did not work out, the Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had hatched the conspiracy unable to digest the increasing popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across the country. People of different States were demanding their governments for welfare schemes similar to those being implemented in Telangana.

Also Read ECI censures Jagadish Reddy, prohibits him from campaigning for 48 hours

Stating that the BJP was trying disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the State in the name of religion, Jagadish Reddy said Munugode assembly constituency, where a drought like situation prevailed for decades, was now green with plenty of water for irrigation and safe drinking water due to the efforts of the TRS government.