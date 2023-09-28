Amit Trivedi announces his new music album ‘Songs of Trance 2’

Music composer Amit Trivedi has a new music album in his kitty. The 'Nammo Nammo' hitmaker is all set to come up with an album titled 'Songs of Trance 2 (SOT 2)'.

By ANI Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Slated to drop on October 10 on the musician’s independent label, Amit Trivedi Azaad, ‘Songs of Trance 2’ (SOT 2) album will have a total of six songs, infused with Electronic beats, lush instrumentation, and entrancing vocals, as per a statement.

Excited about it, Amit said, “‘Songs of Trance 2′(SOT 2) is not just music to me; it’s a piece of my soul. Creating this album was a very personal and creative journey. I hope these melodies touch the hearts as they did mine. Each song is a precious gem, and I can’t wait to share them. When the audience listen, I hope they feel the emotions that went into creating this.” Amit Trivedi rose to fame with the unusual music of Dev.D, giving many chartbusters like “Emosanal Attyachar”, “Saali Khushi”, “O Pardesi” and many more.