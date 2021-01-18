Amla pickle, perfect tongue-tickler

Best eaten with hot steamed rice and a dollop of ghee, Usirikaya Niluva Pachadi will satisfy your taste buds

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:49 am 5:09 pm

Usirikaya/ amla/ Indian gooseberry is a sesonal fruit that can be eaten raw, used in preparation of pickles and even in ayurvedic medicine. It is high in antioxidents and said to have many health benefits. It is a superfood that is also rich in vitamin C and iron, and intake of this fruit in any form boosts up your immunity. A tangy plus spicy pickle with gooseberris is referred as Usirikaya Niluva Pachadi. There are many variations of this pickle such as thokku and thokkudu pachadi. This pickle when served with hot steamed rice and a dollop of ghee tastes heavenly. It can be paired with roti as well. A perfect accompaniment for rice-dal.

Serves: 6 members

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Usirikaya/amla: 1/2 kg

Chili powder : 1/2 cup or as needed

Salt: 150 gms or as needed

Mustard seeds: 1/4 cup

Fenugreek seeds: 2 tbsps

Garlic cobs: 2 No’s

Tamarind pulp: 2 tbsps

Oil: 200 ml

Method:

Initially roast fenugreek seeds and grind it into a fine powder.

Then, grind mustard seeds into a fine powder, and grind it directly no need to roast them.

Place them aside for a while. Grind 2 garlic cobs coarsely.

Cut the gooseberries into pieces and deseed them all in desired sizes.

Heat 200 ml oil in a pan and fry the gooseberries.

Fry them all on medium flame stirring them occasionally till brown and place them in a bowl for a while.

Check if they are fried and cooked. Let the oil cool down completely. Then, add coarsely ground garlic to the oil mixture.

Add 2 tbsps of tamarind pulp.

Add 1/2 cup chili powder and 150 gms of salt, and mix them well. Adjust the taste accordingly.

And then, add ground mustard seeds powder and fenugreek powder.

Mix them thoroughly, and add some turmeric powder if required.

Store this pickle mixture for 2 days to marinate it well. Store it in an airtight glass/porcelain container with a lid.

After 2 days we can see oil on the top, and the pickle is ready.

Tangy and delicious, this pickle can be stored for a year’s time.

Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu Column for more recipes. YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu, (Website) www.hyderabadiruchulu.com.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .