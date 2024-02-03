AMR India Chairman honored with ‘Champions of Change 2024’ award

The CMD, AMR India is credited with several philanthropic works including renovation of major temples like Srisailam, Kanipakam, Ramatheertham, Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Nellore and Sri Pridveswara Temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director, AMR India Limited Group, A Mahesh Reddy has been conferred with ‘Champions of Change 2024’ award for his work in the field of social welfare in the country. Mahesh Reddy received the award from former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, NHRC, K. G. Balakrishnan, in function held recently in Mumbai.

The CMD, AMR India is credited with several philanthropic works including renovation of major temples like Srisailam, Kanipakam, Ramatheertham, Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Nellore and Sri Pridveswara Temple.

Also Read Rabindra makes it to Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

During the Covid pandemic, Mahesh Reddy donated Rs One crore to Andhra and Telangana governments, in addition to holding several health camps in Hyderabad. Some of the other contributions of Mahesh Reddy include donation of Rs one crore to Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmabhoomi and a golden throne to the Sai shrine at Shirdi.

AMR Productions has produced two Telugu movies to teach the philosophy of Bhakti.

Similarly, Mahesh Reddy also donated 148 kilograms of gold to Saibaba Sanatana Trust Shirdi, a press release said.