Saurabh Bandopadhyaya takes charge as Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer: SCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, has taken charge as Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer, South Central Railway. He belongs to 1990 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers.

Bandopadhyaya completed his degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Maulana Aazad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal in 1990 and cleared UPSC examination the same year in the first attempt at the age of 21 years. He is an expert in Railway Signalling Technology, IT enabled services, Mobile Radio Communication, SCADA, Remote Control Systems etc, a press release said.

His present posting comes at a critical juncture when SCR is pioneering new indigenously developed signaling technologies such as Kavach, LTE, Automatic Block Signaling, Centralised Train Control systems etc., to ensure highest rail safety standards.

Bandopadhyaya is credited with getting inaugurated the first Vande Bharat train of Madhya Pradesh from Bhopal and prior to joining SCR, he worked as Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.