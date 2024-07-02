Makers begin 100-day countdown for ‘Kanguva’

A 100-day countdown started before the movie hits the screen on October 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 05:35 PM

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva‘ is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. To further bolster the excitement of fans, the makers, Studio Green, have started a 100-day countdown on social media until the release of the movie.

In a post uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Studio Green, shared a short clip from the movie and captioned it:

“100 days to go for the King’s arrival 👑

Brace yourselves 🔥

For #Kanguva 🦅

#KanguvaFromOct10 🗡️”

Recently, the makers announced that the movie would be released on October 10. The movie is one of the most expensive Indian movies of the year, with a budget of close to Rs 350 Cr.

The movie revolves around a hero, who dares to fulfil a mission, that is interlinked to his past.

Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.