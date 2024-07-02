Makers begin 100-day countdown for ‘Kanguva’

A 100-day countdown started before the movie hits the screen on October 10.
Suriya’s ‘Kanguva‘ is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. To further bolster the excitement of fans, the makers, Studio Green, have started a 100-day countdown on social media until the release of the movie.
In a post uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Studio Green, shared a short clip from the movie and captioned it:
“100 days to go for the King’s arrival 👑
Brace yourselves 🔥
For #Kanguva 🦅
#KanguvaFromOct10 🗡️”
— Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) July 2, 2024
Recently, the makers announced that the movie would be released on October 10. The movie is one of the most expensive Indian movies of the year, with a budget of close to Rs 350 Cr.
The movie revolves around a hero, who dares to fulfil a mission, that is interlinked to his past.
Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.