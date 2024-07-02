Hyderabad: Elderly man falls to death in lift pit in Tukaramgate

The victim was identified as D.V.Venkata Narasaiah (68), a resident of Bodupppal, died after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator pit at Addagutta in Tukaramgate on Tuesday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 04:50 PM

The victim was identified as D.V.Venkata Narasaiah (68), a resident of Bodupppal, had come to his relative’s house to attend a memorial service in an apartment complex, when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Venkata Narasaiah, who is believed to have missed noticing that the lift compartment had not arrived, opened the door and stepped inside.

“He is suspected to have fallen into the pit from at a height and grievously injured himself. Adding to the misery, the lift compartment too came down with speed and landed on him, crushing him to death,” said a police official from Tukaramgate.

His family members and relatives, who realised that he was missing, searched around for him in the apartment and later found him dead in the lift shaft.

The Tukaramgate police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.