Special teams formed to rescue child labourers through Operation Muskan-10: Asifabad SP

In a press statement, Rao stated that special teams of policemen would conduct raids on various industries and business establishments to rescue child laborers across the district as part of the initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 05:47 PM

Asifabad Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao said that steps were being taken to eradicate the child labour system through Operation Muskan-10 underway from July 1 to 31.

In a press statement, Rao stated that special teams of policemen would conduct raids on various industries and business establishments to rescue child labourers across the district as part of the initiative. He noted that cases would be registered against the employers who employed children and strict legal action will be taken.

The superintendent further said that the children rescued by the Operation Muskaan-10 teams were going to be safely handed over to their parents. Subsequently, counseling will be provided to the parents of these children. He said that orphaned children were going to be transferred to homes run by the government.

He requested the public to immediately call Dial 100 or the district police control room number 87126 70505 to inform the police if anyone spots child labourers anywhere in the district. The objective of Operation Muskaan-10 is to identify and protect child labourers in the district, he added.