‘Amulyam’ to revive Indian art and craft through exquisite wedding gifts

Amulyam offers hand-crafted, environment-friendly products

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:16 PM

Sushanth and Trishala Agarwal display their gift items that are both traditional and modern at Amulyam. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: From beginnings in a small room at an apartment, the husband and wife duo, Sushanth and Trishala Agarwal after four years opened a store, Amulyam on Monday.

This store, dedicated to wedding gifts and tableware, aims to promote Indian arts and crafts, offering a range of luxury utility items that are entirely made in India.

“We curate handcrafted wedding gifts that are special in their way, curated by women, widows, and women cooperatives. They are green products, plastic-free, and environmentally friendly,” said Sushanth.

Their collection highlights traditional art forms such as Pichwai, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, of Cutlery and Crockery. It also features the famous Karimnagar silver filigree artefacts, these intricate silver pieces are crafted by skilled artisans who are renowned for their delicate and time-consuming work.

“The making of silver filigree articles involves cutting, twisting, and plating fine silver threads, a process requiring immense patience and skill,” explained Sushanth. The store sources these items directly from Karimnagar artisans, ensuring they earn dignity and recognition for their craft.

The couple’s vision goes beyond mere commerce, it is a mission to revive forgotten Indian crafts and support the artisans behind them. “Our tableware tells stories of ancient India and showcases dying art forms,” said Trishala while speaking about the importance of thoughtful, handcrafted wedding gifts that are both traditional and modern, “we curate special, personalized gifts that are practical, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally friendly,” she adds.

The store located at Banjara Hills was launched by Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Mayor of Hyderabad, and socialite and philanthropist Pinky Reddy. Amulyam will offer a personalised experience, blending cultural heritage with contemporary elegance, making each piece a memorable addition to any occasion.