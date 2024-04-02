An array of art workshops in Hyderabad

From pottery to painting, artists can explore their talent

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 2 April 2024, 09:51 PM

Hyderabad: In a path of creating new experiences for the people, many cafés and breweries in Hyderabad have been hosting art workshops, turning their spaces into vibrant hubs of creativity. From pottery to painting, these workshops offer a platform for both seasoned artists and beginners to explore their artistic talents in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. The city has become a haven for art enthusiasts, with a plethora of workshops catering to various interests.

Pottery workshops, sip and paint sessions, resin jewellery making, Madhubani painting, gold foil painting, knife painting, and a lot more are on offer at various venues in the city. Every weekend, individuals, groups of friends, and families alike seize the opportunity to immerse themselves in these artistic ventures, either to hone existing skills or to simply revel in the joy of creation. While many are interested in the artwork, people also attend these with their loved ones to create a new experience and spend a creative day.

Anita Sharma, a digital marketer in the city who attends these workshops says, “They offer a great way to explore new skills. Whether it’s a girls’ day out at a sip and paint session, a family outing for a resin art workshop, or a pottery workshop date with my husband, these workshops always have something for everyone.” The workshops have become more than just a weekend activity, they’ve become a popular choice for unique date ideas as well.

Couples are ditching traditional dinner dates for creative outings like pottery workshops or painting sessions, adding a new dimension to their relationships and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Moreover, these workshops are breaking barriers by being inclusive and welcoming to all. Whether someone is hanging out with friends, spending time with family, or simply looking for a solo adventure, there’s a workshop for all age groups and genders. “I had booked one of these workshops on my birthday wherein I took all my friends to the sip and paint session, and it was one of the best decisions I took,” shared Akansha Rathod, a doctor from the city.