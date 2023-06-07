Anantvijay Joshi on his crackling chemistry with ‘Kathal’ co-star Sanya Malhotra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Anantvijay Joshi is currently basking in adulation that his recently-released Netflix Original, ‘Kathal’, is garnering. Produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor, the film is based on the curious case of missing jackfruits.

Anantvijay plays constable Saurabh Dwivedi in the film opposite Sanya Malhotra. Sharing about the experience of working on the film Anantvijay added, “We shot ‘Kathal’ in Gwalior! And having Gurpal Singh ji on set, used to be a good street food exploration. Sanya and I used to explore the streets of Gwalior in search of ‘chaats’ and ‘mithai’. It was fun!”

On working with Sanya, he further added, “Sanya is a very entertaining co-star on-screen as well as off-screen. After exploring the mystique Gwalior streets for ‘chaats’, Sanya motivated me to workout every day. Those workout sessions were fun-filled as our mutual love for dance would overpower us and the workout session would frequently turn into a dance session.”

On the work front, Anantvijay’s next release is a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, along with a few untitled projects.