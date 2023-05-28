Telangana: Yellareddy to get 100-bed hospital

Health Minister Harish Rao on Sunday performed Bhumi Puja for a 100-bed hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Yellareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Health Minister Harish Rao along with MP BB Patil and MLA Surender performed puja for 100-bed hospital at Yellareddy in Kamareddy district.

Kamareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday performed Bhumi Puja for a 100-bed hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Yellareddy in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish accused the opposition parties of tarnishing the State’s image. He urged the people and BRS cadre to counter criticism from the opposition.

Alleging that both the BJP and the Congress were trying to pull back Telangana, which was on the path of development, he stated that BJP’s influence had diminished, to the point that they won’t be able to secure deposits in the forthcoming elections.

Furthermore, the Minister criticised the BJP leaders for waiting to switch sides. He emphasised that the BRS regime was focused on irrigation projects, whereas migration was rampant during the Congress rule. He also alleged that if Congress were to regain power, it would likely halt all the existing schemes implemented by the BRS government.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated Basti Dawakhana at Gandimasanipet. MP BB Patil and MLA Surender were present on the occasion.