Swine flu scare in NIT Warangal after student tests positive for H1N1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, are tense over one case of swine flu detected on the campus.

Warangal: Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, are tense over one case of swine flu detected on the campus.

A student suffering from flu and fever was admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where the doctors confirmed that he was infected with H1N1 on Friday night. The hospital management has alerted the district medical and health officials, who in turn informed the NIT management and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for sanitisation of the premises.

Also Read NIT Warangal Deputy Registrar suspended following sexual harassment charges

Meanwhile, doctors of the health centre at NITW said they had been monitoring the situation of the infected student as well as that of other students on the campus and asked close contacts to be in isolation for at least a week.

“The student who tested positive for H1N1 is being treated at a private hospital in Hanamkonda and is doing well. Sanitisation was done on the hostel premises and in classrooms,” a press note from the NITW said on Sunday.

The institute’s health centre staff have consulted students who were in close contact with him and instructed them to stay in isolation and to reach out to the health centre if they had any symptoms. The institute health centre officials along with the hostel administration are taking measures to prevent the spread of the flu.