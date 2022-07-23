Ancient rock paintings identified in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A team of historians and archaeologists from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) identified prehistoric paintings on the rock of Burka Gutta at a cave in the Sircilla district.

Sriramoju Haragopal, the convener of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said that some images in these rock paintings have overlapped.

“The lizard and anthropomorphic images found here are comparable to those found in Ontigundu. In the square, the scorpion, the two lower circles, and triangles appear to be a stage and a human figure with raised arms. Circles, triangles and vertical and horizontal lines are inward – showing a foot pattern with six limbs. There were two dogs and some discolored and unrecognisable images,” he added.

The rock art expert Bandi Muralidhar Reddy, advisor of the history group, opined that the paintings belong to the megalithic era.

Haragopal said that devotees adoring it as Narasimhaswamy Kshetra don’t notice paintings. Many valuable and historical paintings have disappeared due to whitewash.

The historian has further requested the State government to take an initiative to preserve the temple by the heritage department.

