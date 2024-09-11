Andhra floods: Ameenpur-based AWCS rescues over 150 animals in Vijayawada

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:56 PM

AWCS volunteers rescuing a stray dog stuck due to floods in Vijayawada

Sangareddy: The Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), an NGO working on animal welfare, has rescued and fed over 150 animals that were stranded for days following the floods in Vijayawada city. The rescued animals included 25 snakes.

A-12 member team led by AWCS founder Pradeep Nair spent seven days in Vijayawada, rescuing and feeding the animals stuck due to incessant rains and floods.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pradeep Nair said stray and pet dogs were stranded atop houses for days in Ajith Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Bombay Colony, Rajiv Swagruha Houses, and many other colonies that were impacted mostly by the Budameru floods.

Nair said they waded through the water with makeshift boats and fed the strays, pets, and cattle. They rescued the injured animals and shifted them to safe shelters to provide them treatment.

Nair said the 25 snakes they rescued were released into safe places. The team won the hearts of the citizens with their relentless work. The AWCS partnered with other NGOs such as Sangamitra Animal Foundation and Breathe Animal Foundation.