Andhra: Nara Lokesh Takes Office as Minister in Naidu’s Government

The 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Friday, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and Nandamuri Balakrishna taking their oaths as members.

By ANI Updated On - 24 June 2024, 02:08 PM

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh on Monday assumed charge as the Minister of Human Resources, IT, Electronics and Real-Time Governance at the Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

Naidu had vowed in November 2021 that he would return to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister. He was given a standing ovation as he arrived in the House as the chief minister of the state for a fourth time.

TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over proceedings as the Proterm Speaker.

TDP supremo had taken oath as Andhra Chief Minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers.

On Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan took charge as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology and Rural Water Supply.

The TDP had fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Janasena Party.

TDP-BJP-Janasena Party alliance registered a landslide victory in the assembly as well as in parliamentary elections.

TDP has 135 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh assembly while Janasena Party has 21 and BJP eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 MLAs.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh held a ‘Praja Darbar’ at his residence in Undavalli. Lokesh launched the “Praja Darbar” to directly interact with the people of his constituency, Mangalagiri, and address their grievances.

In a press release, TDP had said that he would meet with locals at his residence every morning to listen to their problems and provide solutions.