Sirpur (T) MLA unveils song rendered by student in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 03:08 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu unveiled a compact disc of a song rendered by Pambala Indu, a girl student at government school at Vempalli village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Friday. The song titled ‘Sarkaru badiiki ne poyaina chaduvukntane amma..,’ was produced and penned by Chippakurthi Devadas from Kaghaznagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish was all praise for the girl for singing the song melodiously. He wished for a bright future for her. He appreciated the lyricist and makers of the song. He said that the government schools were providing quality education. He advised parents to send their wards to the state-run educational institutions.

A Class IX student and native of Vempalli, Indu sang a song for the first time. She said that she felt happy to have rendered the song that stresses the role of education in the lives of girls. She thanked Devadas for giving the opportunity. She added that she would focus on singing in future.

Devadas said that the song evoked a good response from internet users. He stated that over 4,000 viewers watched the song on YouTube in a single day. Many users complimented the girl for belting the song mellifluously.