No issues with Andhra, will work with Centre, says Revanth Reddy

Addressing the media at New Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government would seek the support of Union government and work with the Centre towards Telangana's welfare and development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that his government did not have ‘any issues’ with the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was prepared to talk and resolve any issues regarding bifurcation.

Addressing the media at New Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said with the elections being over, focus would be on State development. As promised by Rahul Gandhi, the State government was preparing to waive off farm loans shortly.

The Congress government would also seek the support of the Union government and would work with the Centre towards Telangana’s welfare and development, he said.

“We have met a few Union Ministers regarding allocation of funds for Telangana in the ensuing budget. We will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well,” Revanth Reddy said.

On the internal issues in the party, especially the dissent by MLC T Jeevan Reddy over the induction of leaders from other parties, the Chief Minister said the party would utilize the experience of Jeevan Reddy. Opposition parties had tried to derive political mileage out of Jeevan Reddy’s complaints, he said.

On the appointment of a new Pradesh Congress Committee president, he said an appeal was made to the high command to appoint a new PCC president as his term would end on July 7. Dismissing reports on the Cabinet expansion as ‘unnecessary’, he said there were already eligible Ministers for all portfolios.

“Education portfolio is under my purview and all.exams have been conducted smoothly and efficiently,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud met AICC leadership in New Delhi separately, reportedly to lobby for the PCC president post.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy found fault with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for raising objections over the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, stating that it was the BRS which had demanded for the constitution of a Commission to probe allegations of power purchase irregularities. Former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had demanded for a judicial commission, he said, adding that now after the Commission served notices to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS was getting jittery and opposing the Commission.

He also brushed aside the BRS charges on him engineering defections of MLAs, stating that the BRS did not have any moral right to question defections, since the BRS had encouraged defection of MLAs from one party to other earlier.

“BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao had openly said the Congress would get dethroned in a month. Even BJP leaders said the same,” Revanth Reddy said.