Excise policy case: Harish Rao meets MLC Kavitha in Tihar jail

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:22 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao met MLC K Kavitha in Tihar jail on Friday morning.

During the Mulakat, he reportedly enquired about her well-being and asked her to stay strong, exuding confidence that she would come out clean.

Kavitha is said to have enquired about the health condition of her father and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is recuperating from a hip replacement surgery.

They are also learnt to have discussed Telangana politics as well as family issues, among others.

Besides BRS working president and her brother KT Rama Rao, former Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod also met Kavitha in jail in recent times.

The Rouse Avenue Court recently extended the judicial custody of MLC Kavitha till July 5 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The authorities produced her virtually before the court on June 21. The court will hear the case again on July 3.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on Kavita’s bail petition.