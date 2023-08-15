Andhra Pradesh: 9 hurt in school bus accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image

Tenali: A school bus fell off the road resulting in injuries to nine in Amrutaluru mandal of Bapatla district near here on Tuesday.

The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

The accident occurred when the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle on the road connecting Kuchipudi and Peddapudi villages, it is said.

The students were returning from school after Independence Day celebrations when the mishap occurred and the injured were rushed to Tenali government hospital in 108 ambulance for treatment.