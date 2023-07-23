2 students electrocuted in AP

Two students were electrocuted while they were putting up flexies in connection with the birthday celebrations of film actor Surya, here on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Representational Image

Narasaraopeta: Two students were electrocuted while they were putting up flexies in connection with the birthday celebrations of film actor Surya, here on Saturday night.

Venkatesh of Mopurivaraipalem village and Poluri Sai of J. Pangaluru in Bapatla district, both studying second year degree course in a private college, along with their friends were erecting the flexies in the town when the iron frame of the flexie came into contact with the power lines close by.

Both died on the spot and the bodies were sent to Narasaraopeta government hospital for post mortem.

Police are investigating.