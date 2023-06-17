Andhra Pradesh bakes in scorching heat, temperature soars to 46.8 degrees Celsius

Samalkota mandal in Kakinada district recording a high of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Friday

Amaravati: The maximum temperature in Andhra Pradesh has risen by 10 degrees Celsius above normal, with Samalkota mandal in Kakinada district recording a high of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature in the district was 31 degrees Celsius. The people of the state are experiencing an extreme heatwave.

Karapa mandal in the Kadapa district recorded 46.7 degrees Celsius, while Sankhavaram and Kajuluru mandals in the same district recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius. Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district and Gopalapuram mandal in East Godavari district recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius.

During the day, almost 45 mandals in the state recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in many places was 30 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in the weather bulletin that “Severe Heat Wave is very likely at many places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heatwave is very likely at many places over Rayalaseema.”

The IMD has advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing.

