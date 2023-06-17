Tirumala: Devotees to wait 18 hours for darshan

TTD officials are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

File Photo

Tirupati: The rush of devotees to Tirumala continues, with those without tokens in the queue facing up to 18 hours for darshan. Almost 31 compartments are filled with a large number of devotees. TTD officials are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a shop close to Govindaraja Swami temple. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer Dharma Reddy visited the temple chariot and clarified that it was safe. He appealed to the public not to be misled by rumors on social media.

