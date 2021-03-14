Andhra Pradesh CM expresses grief over road accident in Krishna

Six persons were killed and six others were injured after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Nuzvid here in the wee hours of Sunday.

By | Published: 3:26 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday expressed his condolences over the road accident at Gollapalli village in Nuzvid Mandal in which six people were killed and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia for the families of the bereaved.

He has ordered to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Six persons were killed and six others were injured after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Nuzvid here in the wee hours of Sunday.

“A truck hit an auto near Gollapalli village at 4 am this morning. There were 12 persons in the auto, including the driver. Six of them, including the driver, died on the spot while the remaining six are injured. They were taken to the Nuzvid government hospital,” Nuzvid Rural Circle Inspector Venkata Narayana told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

“Conditions of three injured are critical. They have been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment. The victims are identified as coolies from Lion Tanda village in Nuzvid Mandal,” Narayana added.

A case has been filed under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code. The police are searching for the absconding driver.

Also read: