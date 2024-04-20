Andhra Pradesh: “Every tribal loves PM Modi in Araku constituency,” says BJP leader Kothapalli Geetha

Kothapalli Geetha has represented the Araku constituency in Lok Sabha after winning elections on the YSRCP ticket in the 2014 general elections.

Visakhapatnam: Former MP and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Araku seat, Kothapalli Geetha, said that every tribal in the constituency loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Centre’s schemes have benefited them.

“Araku is an Adivasi seat, central government schemes have reached every tribal village in the Araku constituency. Every tribal person in the constituency loves Narendra Modi. We have seen that central government schemes reached the tribal people. But in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy changed its name and distributed the schemes of the central government in his name. A common woman of Adivasi became the President of India. It’s only possible with the BJP ruling,” Kothapalli Geetha told ANI on Friday.

Kothapalli Geetha has represented the Araku constituency in Lok Sabha after winning elections on the YSRCP ticket in the 2014 general elections. Praising PM Modi for his leadership, Geetha said that the Centre’s intervention in the state plays an important role in its development.

“India is recognised as a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The YSR government has neglected both development and welfare, relying solely on superficial welfare schemes to create an illusion. For a state to thrive in terms of development and welfare, intervention and support from the Centre are crucial, a fact that the public has already recognised,” she said.

Geetha further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Telugu Desam Party, and the Janasena Party have stitched an alliance to save Andhra Pradesh from the “monarchy” of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Every section of the community is disappointed with Jagan’s ruling in the state. We have seen so many scams, and atrocities against Dalits, women, and children in the state. So, alliance parties aim is to dethrone and dismantle Jagan Mohan reddy monarchy,” Geetha said.

She further stated that her focus is on addressing the basic needs of tribal communities. “If re-elected, my primary objectives will revolve around ensuring access to food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for youth, as well as promoting sports and entrepreneurship initiatives for women in the region,” Geetha said.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13.

The counting of votes will happen on June 4.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats, and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

In the Lok Sabha polls, YSRCP won 22 seats and TDP could only win three seats.