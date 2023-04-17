Andhra Pradesh: Fire mishap at Asthana mandapam in Tirumala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Asthana Mandapam in Tirupati, opposite Srivari Temple, on Sunday. The sources say that, the fire broke out after mats caught fire that were kept in a corner of the temple. After observing the fire, locals, and devotees immediately called fire tenders and alerted TTD officials.

Firefighters douse the flames before they spread, and there is no loss of life. The vigilance officer said, ” The fire accident happened due to a short circuit.” The officers responded quickly, extinguishing the fire and preventing a serious disaster in Tirumala‘s frequently populated area. Around the clock, there is a high volume of pilgrims in the area.