Tirumala: Sarvadarshan to take 24 hours amid rush

The TTD said that 66,310 devotees visited Tirumala, and 31,980 devotees tonsured their heads on Thursday. It also revealed that Srivari Hundi's income was Rs 3.16 crores yesterday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The devotees’ rush in Tirumala has increased on Friday. The sources say that around 11 compartments are filled with devotees. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that pilgrims for Sarvadarshan might take 24 hours to offer their prayers. The TTD said that 66,310 devotees visited Tirumala, and 31,980 devotees tonsured their heads on Thursday. It also revealed that Srivari Hundi’s income was Rs 3.16 crores yesterday.

Earlier, TTD had announced the changes in the center issuing Divya Darshan tokens to the pilgrims who will walk to Tirumala. The Divya Darshan tokens are being issued at the Bhudevu Complex at Alipiri.