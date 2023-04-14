Tirumala: Major changes in issuing Divya Darshan tokens

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams stated that devotees who have taken the Divya Darshan token at Bhudevi Complex at Alipiri will only get permission for darshan if they get a stamp at the Galigopuram checkpost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has changed the center for issuing Divya Darshan tokens from today to the pilgrims who will walk to Tirumala. Divya darshan tokens were being issued at footpaths and Galigopuram until yesterday. But from today, TTD has announced that pilgrims walking to Tirumala should collect their Divya Darshan token at the Bhudevu Complex at Alipiri. TTD also stated that devotees who have taken the Divya Darshan token at Bhudevi Complex at Alipiri will only get permission for darshan if they get a stamp at the Galigopuram checkpost.

As TTD releases 8,000 tokens per day, it directs officials to issue next day tokens if daily-wise tokens are completed on a timely basis.

The pilgrim rush in Tirumala has been reduced for the past two days, and VIP breaks have been cut off at 3 hours, while common pilgrims will get 15 hours of darshan.